ICC World Cup 2019: Probable first choice XI for Australia

Aaron Finch

Australia are the most successful team in the history cricket World Cup. They have won the title five times, most by any team. Aaron Finch will lead them in this year's World Cup, but the focus will be completely on David Warner and Steve Smith as they make their return to international cricket after serving the ban imposed on them due to ball-tampering incident.

The performance of the Australian side has not been great in the last year, especially with Smith and Warner not being in the squad. Their return will definitely boost the morale of the team.

Preliminary Squad

Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (WK), Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Adam Zampa

Probable XI

David Warner

David Warner was in red-hot form in the recently-concluded IPL, and he will open the batting along with Aaron Finch. The skipper also found his form back and scored two centuries and two fifties in the ODI series against Pakistan.

Steve Smith will bat in his favourite no.3 position and will be followed by Shaun Marsh, who has very decent batting numbers in ODIs for Australia.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis will bat at no.5 and no.6 respectively. Both of them will also play the role of the fifth and the sixth bowler for Australia. Their wicketkeeper, Alex Carey, will bat at no.7.

They will stick with 3 fast bowlers - Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile. The trio are also capable of scoring some quick runs in the lower order. Adam Zampa will be their only spinner.

Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa.

Possible changes

If Shaun Marsh fails to find runs, Australia could try replacing him with Usman Khawaja, who has been in good form with the bat.

Another possible thing that Australia could do is rotate their fast bowlers. In that case, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson could get some games. However, the chances are less for Nathan Lyon to get a game ahead of Adam Zampa.