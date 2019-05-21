ICC World Cup 2019: Ranking the pace bowlers of all the teams

Can the world's best ODI bowler, Jasprit Bumrah(R) deliver a stunning performance in this big tournament?

The preparations for the world's biggest cricketing tournament are going on in full swing as the 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is set to start on May 30. Various teams are in a last-minute preparation zone as few teams are playing each other in an ODI series while few are resting after a dramatic end to the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

England and Wales are set to be the host for this World Cup and the hosts, who are the No.1 ODI side look prime for their first ever WC triumph. The pitches look to be a batsman's delight and apart from the new ball swinging in the early overs, it's a paradise for those with the bat.

That's why the pace bowlers of each team play a key role in controlling the match and the side with the best performance from them mostly end up being winners.

On that note, let's rank the pace bowlers of the 10 teams.

#10 Afghanistan

Dawlat Zadran will be the main pacer for Afghanistan.

Pace Bowling Options: Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, and Asghar Afghan

Afghanistan have some experience in their pace bowling lineup as the likes of Dawlat Zadran and Aftab Alam are seasoned campaigners. However, despite their decent stats, they haven't come against top opponents like the ones who they are going to face at the World Cup. Skipper Gulbadin Naib isn't much of a wicket-taker and needs to turn into one and lead the side with an inspiring performance

They have variety in their pace attack but they need to pull out a big surprise if they want to upstage some of the top teams in the league.

#9 Sri Lanka

Lasith Malinga

Pace Bowling Options: Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, and Angelo Matthews

Sri Lanka have assembled a squad which has faced scathing remarks from all parts of the cricketing world. Their pace bowling lineup is their big asset but even that seems pretty inferior to the oppositions. Though they have a host of options to choose from, none of them are in good form. The highest ranked Sri Lankan pacer in the ODI Bowlers' Rankings is Suranga Lakmal in the 41st Rank which shows how better off the other teams are.

Malinga's experience and the strength given by the all-rounders Thisara Perera and Angelo Matthews provides some comfort but Sri Lanka need to be at their best if they want to match the likes of the South African or Australian pace battery.

