ICC World Cup 2019: Tickets For 6 Matches Already Sold Out  

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
141   //    20 Nov 2018, 20:50 IST

The tickets for the India vs Pakistan match are no longer available!
The tickets for the India vs Pakistan match are no longer available!

What's the Story?

The 2019 ICC World Cup is set to be played in England and Wales and the schedule and tickets for the same were released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) a few months ago.

Cricket fans from all over the world did not waste any time and thus, the tickets for the marquee clashes like India vs Pakistan and 5 other matches have been sold out six months before the World Cup.

In Case You Didn't Know...

This time, the mega tournament will have only 10 teams, which is 4 less than the last World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand, three years ago. The top eight teams of the ICC ODI rankings earned an automatic qualification while Afghanistan and West Indies secured their places in the World Cup through the ICC World Cup Qualifiers played in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

The Heart Of The Matter

The ICC, through its Twitter handle, informed the fans about the ticket availability of the World Cup matches earlier in the day. They first stated that a limited number of seats were available for selected group matches and later added that there were no tickets available for six World Cup matches which are as follows -

India vs Pakistan, 16th June 2019

England vs Australia, 25th June 2019

England vs India, 30th June 2019

Semi Final 1, 9th July 2019

Semi Final 2, 11th July 2019

Final, 14th July 2019

While the last 3 matches always receive strong advance bookings, the matches featuring India, Pakistan, England, and Australia have been the major attraction of the World Cups.

What's Next?

The World Cup is still 6 months away and all the teams are prepping up for the mega event which is set to start from 30th May 2019.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
