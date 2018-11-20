ICC World Cup 2019: Tickets For 6 Matches Already Sold Out

The tickets for the India vs Pakistan match are no longer available!

What's the Story?

The 2019 ICC World Cup is set to be played in England and Wales and the schedule and tickets for the same were released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) a few months ago.

Cricket fans from all over the world did not waste any time and thus, the tickets for the marquee clashes like India vs Pakistan and 5 other matches have been sold out six months before the World Cup.

In Case You Didn't Know...

This time, the mega tournament will have only 10 teams, which is 4 less than the last World Cup played in Australia and New Zealand, three years ago. The top eight teams of the ICC ODI rankings earned an automatic qualification while Afghanistan and West Indies secured their places in the World Cup through the ICC World Cup Qualifiers played in Zimbabwe earlier this year.

The Heart Of The Matter

Please note that there are currently no tickets available for:



• India v Pakistan

• England v Australia

• England v India

• Semi-final 1

• Semi-final 2

• Final — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 20, 2018

The ICC, through its Twitter handle, informed the fans about the ticket availability of the World Cup matches earlier in the day. They first stated that a limited number of seats were available for selected group matches and later added that there were no tickets available for six World Cup matches which are as follows -

India vs Pakistan, 16th June 2019

England vs Australia, 25th June 2019

England vs India, 30th June 2019

Semi Final 1, 9th July 2019

Semi Final 2, 11th July 2019

Final, 14th July 2019

While the last 3 matches always receive strong advance bookings, the matches featuring India, Pakistan, England, and Australia have been the major attraction of the World Cups.

What's Next?

The World Cup is still 6 months away and all the teams are prepping up for the mega event which is set to start from 30th May 2019.