World Cup 2019: 6 best knocks in the tournament thus far

Rohit Sharma's century was the highlight of India's chase

The 2019 World Cup is well underway and it has already given us some spectacular performances on all fronts. There have been some scintillating performances with bat and ball, and with the flat tracks proving to be a batting paradise, batsmen have enjoyed some top shows.

England scored 311/8 in the opening match and with all the hype around big scores in this World Cup, South Africa failed to live up to expectations as they were skittled out for just 207. In their next game against Bangladesh, the South African bowlers were yet again put to task as Bangladesh registered their highest score of 330/6 in ODI cricket.

Joe Root's 104-ball 107 was the first century in this World Cup and was followed up by a masterclass by Jos Buttler, who notched up a scintillating 76-ball 103 laced with nine fours and two sixes.

With the tournament just starting out, there is no doubt that there will be more batting performances to look forward to, but, as of now, we have a look at some of the best batting shows in this edition thus far.

#6 Ben Stokes (England) - 89 v Pakistan

Ben Stokes came through for his team

Ben Stokes proved just how good he is with the bat in England's opener against South Africa. He delivered an all-rounder performance, shining not only with the bat in hand but also with the ball, while his reverse-cupped one-handed stunner was dubbed as the 'catch of the century'.

In the opening game of the tournament, England was put in to bat first and amassed a respectable score of 311 runs in their 50 overs. Among half-centuries from Joe Root, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes, Stokes' knock stood out, with the southpaw mixing aggression with assurance as he notched up a 79-ball 89 with nine fours to take England to 311-8 from 50 overs.

