ICC World Cup 2019: Update on squad changes and injured players

18 May 2019

Kedar Jadhav

The ICC World Cup is on the horizon and teams are not leaving any stone unturned while preparing for the mega event. It is always a great honour for a player to represent his country in the World Cup, but some are unlucky to miss out due to injury. Teams have an option to replace injured players coming into the tournament, so let us look at some possible squad changes.

#1 Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav is a great utility player as he can contribute with both bat and ball. There is a chance that the all-rounder can miss out on the tournament due to an injury suffered during the IPL. According to Hindustan Times, Ambati Rayudu and Axar Patel are in line to replace the all-rounder if he misses out.

#2 Tom Latham

Tom Latham recently suffered an injury in the practice game against Australia. Cricbuzz has indicated that the wicket-keeper could miss his country's opening fixture in the World Cup. The Kiwis have a back-up in the form of Tom Blundell who is yet to make his ODI debut. New Zealand's chief selector has said that BJ Watling and Tim Seifert are on standby.

#3 Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada are two of the best fast bowlers in the world. South African fans were worried about their fitness, as injuries had cut their IPL season short. Proteas coach Ottis Gibson told Cricinfo that both Rabada and Steyn are on track to fully recover before the World Cup.

#4 Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir has been suffering from both bad form and injury recently. This meant that selectors were not intent on picking him for the World Cup. According to the Times of India, the selectors have changed their mind after poor bowling performances by Pakistan against England in the ODI series, and Amir looks set to be part of the showpiece event. The final call will be taken after Amir's check up in London.