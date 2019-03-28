ICC World Cup 2019: WAGs can reportedly join the Indian team after the first match

Sushil Sali FOLLOW ANALYST News 158 // 28 Mar 2019, 16:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The families can join the squad 15 days after the players travel to England.

What's the story?

The BCCI has reportedly given a nod to the Indian players by allowing wives and girlfriends (WAGS) of the players to join the Indian team after India's first game against South Africa on the 5th of May in the ICC World Cup 2019.

In case you didn't know...

According to New Indian Express, for more than a year now, the team management had been requesting the BCCI to allow WAGS of the players for the entire tour whenever India traveled abroad. However, the request was never fully sanctioned and WAGs were allowed only for a brief period of time to be with the Indian team.

For a tour of 45 days, BCCI had the rule of allowing the families of the players only after the first two weeks of the tour so that the players get acclimatized to the playing conditions.

The heart of the matter

For the ICC World Cup 2019, the Indian Captain Virat Kohli and team management had requested the BCCI to allow the families of the players to travel with the team. Having families around boosts the morale of the players and keeps the environment lively.

The team management was even unhappy with the facilities on offer during the 2018 England tour and have requested the logistics authorities to improve the stay experience in the upcoming World Cup

So the BCCI has reportedly agreed to the team management's list of requests. If reports are to be believed, the BCCI has granted a maximum of 30 days for the families to be with the Indian team during the World Cup.

The families can join the squad 15 days after the players travel to England. Kohli and co. will tentatively leave for England on the 22nd of May and the families of the players can join after 5th of June. In case of team India reaching the semifinals, the allowed quota of 30 days would be exhausted and the families will have to return back to India.

The COA (Committee of Administrators) have often obstructed the team management's decisions in the past and it will be interesting to see if they raise any objection this time in case the BCCI makes an official announcement.

What's next?

India begins its World Cup campaign against South Africa on the 5th of May at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The Men in Blue will be eager to perform to the best of their abilities in the 12th edition of the World Cup.

Advertisement