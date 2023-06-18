ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Match 2, West Indies vs USA: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and United States are set to face each other in a Group A match of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Sunday, June 18. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare Sports Club will host the contest.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, will hope to improve their performance in the 50-over format to stake claim for the spot in the showpiece event. While most of their big players did not take part in the series against the UAE, all of them have returned.

Nicholas Pooran is expected to play a key role for them in the middle-order after playing some match-winning knocks for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph will also go into the tournament after some handy performances for their respective franchises in the cash-rich IPL.

USA also have a strong squad with a blend of young and experienced players. Steven Taylor, Gajanand Singh, Monank Patel and Saurabh Netravalkar are some of their key players.

Head-to-Head

West Indies and USA are yet to face each other in ODIs.

West Indies vs United States Match Details

Match: West Indies vs United States, World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 18, 2023, Sunday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

West Indies vs United States Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Harare is expected to be on the slower side. An overly high-scoring match does not seem to be on the cards.

West Indies vs United States Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Harare. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph

United States

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (C), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, Jessy Singh, Kyle Phillip, Nosthush Kenjige

West Indies vs United States Match Prediction

West Indies will go into the match as firm favourites. The Caribbean team should be looking for a clinical performance to get their campaign going.

Prediction: West Indies to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar & Fancode

