World Cup 2019: Analysing the weaknesses of Indian batsmen

Rohit 05 Jun 2019

India v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is here and brings with it a lot of expectations as the ten teams in the fray will be looking to put their best foot forward in the race for the title.

The Indian team, in particular, boasts of one of the best batting lineups in the world with the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni bound to add wealth to the team. Led by Virat Kohli, the 'Men in Blue' are one of the favorites to win this edition of World Cup, and with a batting lineup as dangerous as the current one, another World Cup trophy is truly up for grabs for the Men in Blue.

With the Indian team set to play a set of intense matches in their path to claiming a third World Cup title, here are a few shortcomings of the Indian batsmen.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma will need to be on top of his game in this World Cup

Rohit Sharma is arguably the best opening batsman to enter this World Cup and the fact that he has scored a ton of runs post the previous World Cup speaks volumes of his might. However, he is not perfect in his approach.

The biggest problem Rohit Sharma has is his inability to play left-arm seamers who swing the ball back in. With the likes of Boult and Starc coming against him, he could find it hard to counter the lateral movement if the pitch assists the seamers. The problem is that Rohit Sharma has a very traditional straight stance while facing the left arm swing bowlers, and with that stance he tries to push the ball every time it nibs back in, something he will need to correct.

