Sri Lanka and USA are set to lock horns in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, June 15. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will host the contest.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, will go into the match after beating the Netherlands by three wickets in their previous game. However, they will want to be more clinical going forward.

After being asked to chase a modest score of 215, Sri Lanka found themselves at 96 for the loss of five wickets. However, skipper Shanaka stepped up, scored 67 runs off 52 balls and took them past the finish line with 12.5 overs left.

The USA, on the other hand, lost to Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland by five wickets in their previous match. Aaron Jones scored a sparkling 89 off 87 balls and helped USA post 312 on the board.

Saiteja Mukkamalla scored 44 runs off 33 balls with one four and three sixes. But Harry Tector’s unbeaten 149 runs off 123 balls didn’t allow the USA to secure victory at the Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Sri Lanka vs USA Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs USA, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, Warm-Up

Date and Time: June 15, 2023, Thursday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Sri Lanka vs USA Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Bulawayo is expected to be a sporting one. An overly high-scoring match may not be on the cards.

Sri Lanka vs USA Weather Forecast

Playing conditions for the match on Thursday is expected to be pleasant. Temperatures will be around 36 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha.

USA

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq

*Since it is a warm-up match, all players in the squads will be eligible to take part.

Sri Lanka vs USA Match Prediction

Sri Lanka are expected to come up trumps in the upcoming contest. USA looked in good touch with the bat in their previous game, but beating Sri Lanka may not be easy for them.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

