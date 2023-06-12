ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, Warm-Up Match 3: Nepal vs UAE probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction, live streaming details

Nepal and UAE are set to lock horns in Match No.3 of the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up on June 13. The Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare will host the contest.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, have been in great form over the last 12 months. They have a great fan following back home and their supporters have turned out in huge numbers to cheer for them.

Sandeep Lamichhane is one of their key players and a lot will depend on him if Nepal are to make their way through to the playoffs. The likes of Sompal Kami, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel, and Kushal Malla also have plenty of experience.

Nepal vs UAE Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Scotland, World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up, Match 3

Date and Time: June 13, 2023, Tuesday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Hararians Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs UAE Pitch Report

Nothing much is known about the venue in Harare. Teams may prefer to field first, check out the nature of the surface before going out to bat.

Nepal vs UAE Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius and playing conditions will be pleasant.

Nepal vs UAE Probable XIs

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato

UAE

Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

*Since it is a warm-up match, all players in the squads will be eligible to take part.

Nepal vs UAE Match Prediction

Nepal will go into the match as favourites as their recent form has been excellent. UAE have struggled of late and may find it tough to beat Nepal.

Prediction: Nepal to win this contest.

Nepal vs UAE Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

