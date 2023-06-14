ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, Warm-Up Match 6: Nepal vs Oman probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction, live streaming details

Nepal and Oman are set to face each other in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, June 15. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the contest.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, got close to beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but eventually lost by three wickets. After opting to bat first, Nepal scored 275 in 49.5 overs on the back of Aasif Sheikh’s 76 off 104 balls.

The match went right down the wire and the UAE chased down the target with one ball to spare. Rohan Mustafa was the pick of the batters after he scored an unbeaten 77 runs off 56 balls with nine fours and a six.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, lost to Zimbabwe by 28 runs in a high-scoring game on Tuesday at the Takashinga Sports. The Oman bowlers faltered big time as Zimbabwe scored 367 for the loss of six wickets.

Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt picked up two wickets apiece, but could not restrict the Zimbabwean batters. In reply, Oman were bowled out for 339 in 49.4 overs. Aaqib Ilyas scored 113 off 103 balls, but his efforts went in vain.

Nepal vs Oman Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Oman, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, Warm-Up

Date and Time: June 15, 2023, Thursday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare is expected to be a decent one for batters. But bowlers will also have their rewards if they bend their backs. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Nepal vs Oman Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain of now in Harare. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity would not be on the higher side.

Probable XIs

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah

*Since it is a warm-up match, all players in the squads will be eligible to take part.

Nepal vs Oman Match Prediction

Both Nepal and Oman are pretty equally matched and hence, it is tough to pick an outright winner. Since they both have strong batting units, the chasing team should win the match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

