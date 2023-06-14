West Indies and the UAE are set to cross swords in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, June 15. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the contest.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, got off to a spectacular campaign in their warm-up fixtures. They defeated Scotland by 91 runs on Tuesday at the Harare Sports Club. After being put in to bat first, the Caribbean team was bowled out for 264 in 48.4 overs.

Skipper Hope was their standout batter after he scored 57 runs off 65 balls with six fours. Romario Shepherd also racked up 53 runs off 34 balls while batting at No.9. Yannic Cariah picked up four wickets and helped his team bowl Scotland out for 173.

UAE, on the other hand, defeated Nepal by three wickets and will be fairly high on confidence. After being put in to bat first, Nepal scored 276 on the back of Aasif Sheikh’s brilliant 76.

With one run to score off the last over, the UAE lost two wickets, but they eventually went past the finish line in the nail-biting affair.

West Indies vs UAE Match Details

Match: West Indies vs UAE, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, Warm-Up

Date and Time: June 15, 2023, Thursday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

West Indies vs UAE Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Harare was an absolute belter in Tuesday’s match. Teams should opt to field first as there will be very little on offer for the bowlers.

West Indies vs UAE Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now in Harare. Playing conditions will be hot with temperatures around the 29-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

West Indies

Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

UAE

Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

*Since it is a warm-up match, all players in the squads will be eligible to take part.

West Indies vs UAE Match Prediction

West Indies will go into the match as clear favourites. UAE did win their previous game, but they were not convincing by any means.

Prediction: West Indies to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

