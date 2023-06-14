Ireland and Netherlands are set to face each other in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Thursday, June 15. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the contest.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, had a decent day in the office on Tuesday after beating the United States by five wickets. Harry Tector, who won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for May, looked in ominous touch.

Tector stayed unbeaten on 149 runs off 123 balls with 10 fours and seven sixes as Ireland chased down a big target of 313 with 29 balls to spare. Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker also scored half-centuries.

Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, put in a spirited performance against Sri Lanka, but lost by three wickets. After being reduced to 28 for four, the Dutch team put up a decent score of 214 in 45.3 overs.

Thereafter, they got their opponents to 98 for five and looked in great shape. However, Dasun Shanaka’s unbeaten 67 off 52 balls guided Sri Lanka past the finish line with 12.5 overs left in their innings.

Ireland vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, Warm-Up

Date and Time: June 15, 2023, Thursday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Ireland vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue was not a batter’s paradise in Tuesday’s match. Bowlers are likely to get a lot of assistance from the surface. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Ireland vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Bulawayo. Playing conditions will be hot with temperatures around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Ireland vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

*Since it is a warm-up match, all players in the squads will be eligible to take part.

Ireland vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Both Irelands and Netherlands got off to winning starts in the tournament. But it is Ireland, who will be higher on confidence after chasing down a 300-plus score against the USA.

Prediction: Ireland to win this contest.

Ireland vs Netherlands Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

