ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, 7th Place PlayOff, Ireland vs Nepal Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The Seventh Place Play-off of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will see Ireland take on Nepal at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. The winner of this clash will finish in the seventh position at the World Cup Qualifiers.

Ireland had a disappointing time in the competition. They managed to win only a single game out of four in the group stages and failed to qualify for the Super Six. They beat the United States in the Seventh Place Play-Off Semi-Final and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Irish bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over the United States on 196, with Craig Young finishing with figures of 3/35. The top-order batters then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total in the 35th over with six wickets in hand.

Nepal also had a similar journey in the group stages. They lost three games out of four to be eliminated from the Qualifiers. They beat United Arab Emirates in the Seventh Place Play-Off Semi-Final to book a place against the Irish side on Tuesday.

Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane grabbed three scalps each as they knocked over UAE on 181. Dipendra Singh Airee played an outstanding knock of 79* to guide his side across the line with three wickets in hand. Nepal will be hoping that they fire in unison against Ireland in their upcoming clash.

Ireland vs Nepal Match Details:

Match: Ireland vs Nepal, Super Sixes 7th Place Play-Off, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Date and Time: July 4 2023, Tuesday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Ireland vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club looks to be a bowling-friendly one. The spinners get plenty of purchase from the surface as the ball tends to hold a bit. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Ireland vs Nepal Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Harare is expected to hover between 8 and 22 degrees Celsius. There will be a humidity of 46% throughout the day.

Ireland vs Nepal Probable XIs

Ireland

We may see Joshua Little come into the side in place of Barry McCarthy on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Craig Young

Nepal

Expect them to go with the same playing XI that featured in their previous fixture.

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud (wk), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis GC

Ireland vs Nepal Match Prediction

Both sides had disappointing outings in the group stages of the Qualifiers but have won their respective semi-final clashes. Expect them to come out all guns blazing when they meet on Tuesday.

Ireland have plenty of experienced players on their side which will give them an edge over Nepal.

Prediction: Ireland to win this match.

Ireland vs Nepal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar, FanCode

