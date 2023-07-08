ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Final, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers will see Sri Lanka lock horns against the Netherlands at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Both sides have made it to the ICC World Cup later this year and can play with freedom on Sunday, July 9.

Sri Lanka are the only unbeaten side in the Qualifiers. They have been playing brilliantly and are sitting comfortably at the top of the Super Sixes points table. They beat the West Indies in their last game and will look to stay unbeaten by winning the final against the Dutch side.

Against the West Indies, Sri Lanka bowled first and did an outstanding job of knocking them out for 243, thanks to a four-fer from Maheesh Theekshana. In reply, Pathum Nissanka (104) and Dimuth Karunaratne (83) contributed heavily at the top of the order to help them chase down the total in the 45th over.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, had to beat Scotland in their last Super Six fixture to qualify for the final. They fired in unison and etched their name in the history books to emerge victorious and qualify for the showpiece event in India later this year.

On the back of a fifer from Bas de Leede, the Netherlands restricted Scotland to 277/9. They needed to chase down the total in 44 overs and de Leede played one of the finest knocks as he scored 123 off 92 balls to help his side ace the chase in 42.5 overs with four wickets in hand.

The Netherlands will look to carry forward the winning momentum when they face Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Final, ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Date and Time: July 9, 2023, Sunday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club is one of the most-balanced tracks in the competition. The pacers get some assistance from the surface early in the match but it settles as the game progresses, which will aid the batters in scoring freely.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday, with the temperature in Harare expected to range between 8 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

We may see them give a chance to the fringe players as they have already qualified for the World Cup.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana

Netherlands

Expect them to go with the winning combination for the final on Sunday.

Probable XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have been brilliant in the competition and are the only unbeaten side. The Netherlands have played some exciting cricket in the Qualifiers and they can certainly challenge the Lankan side if they fire in unison.

Sri Lanka look like a settled unit and we can expect them to win the final of the Qualifiers.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this match.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar, FanCode

