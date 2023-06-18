ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

With the warm-up matches coming to a close, the 10 participating teams will now head to the do-or-die World Cup Qualifiers to seal their berth in the upcoming 50 overs World Cup. The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will be played from June 18 to July 9 in Zimbabwe. With two spots up for grabs, all the competing teams have everything to play for in this epic battle.
Matches will be played in five different venues in Harare and Bulawayo - Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Cricket Club, Old Hararians Cricket Club, Queen’s Sports Club, and Bulawayo Athletic Club. Hosts Zimbabwe, the West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal, and the United States make up Group A. While, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates constitute Group B.
After a few warm-up matches, all teams would have seen a fair bit of each other and have a broader assessment of what the conditions have to offer.
ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Sunday, 18 June
Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST
Monday, 19 June
Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club, 12:30 PM IST
Tuesday, 20 June
Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST
Wednesday, 21 June
Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club, 12:30 PM IST
Thursday, 22 June
West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST
Friday, 23 June
Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club, 12:30 PM IST
Saturday, 24 June
Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST
Sunday, 25 June
Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club, 12:30 PM IST
Monday, 26 June
Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST
Tuesday, 27 June
Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club, 12:30 PM IST
Thursday, 29 June
Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Friday, 30 June
Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST
Saturday, 1 July
Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Sunday, 2 July
Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST
Monday, 3 July
Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Tuesday, 4 July
Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST
Wednesday, 5 July
Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Thursday, 6 July
Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST
Friday, 07 July
Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
Sunday, 09 July
Final, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST
ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Live-Streaming Details
The live telecast of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network’s TV channels. The live streaming of the World Cup Qualifier matches will be available on the Fancode app & website.
ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Full Squads
Ireland
Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
Nepal
Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato
Netherlands
Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.
Oman
Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah
Scotland
Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt
Sri Lanka
Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha
UAE
Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.
USA
Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq
West Indies
Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd
Zimbabwe
Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.
