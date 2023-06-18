ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

With the warm-up matches coming to a close, the 10 participating teams will now head to the do-or-die World Cup Qualifiers to seal their berth in the upcoming 50 overs World Cup. The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will be played from June 18 to July 9 in Zimbabwe. With two spots up for grabs, all the competing teams have everything to play for in this epic battle.

Matches will be played in five different venues in Harare and Bulawayo - Harare Sports Club, Takashinga Cricket Club, Old Hararians Cricket Club, Queen’s Sports Club, and Bulawayo Athletic Club. Hosts Zimbabwe, the West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal, and the United States make up Group A. While, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates constitute Group B.

After a few warm-up matches, all teams would have seen a fair bit of each other and have a broader assessment of what the conditions have to offer.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, 18 June

Zimbabwe v Nepal, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

West Indies v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

Monday, 19 June

Sri Lanka v UAE, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Ireland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club, 12:30 PM IST

Tuesday, 20 June

Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Nepal v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

Wednesday, 21 June

Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club, 12:30 PM IST

Thursday, 22 June

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

Friday, 23 June

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club, 12:30 PM IST

Saturday, 24 June

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

Sunday, 25 June

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club, 12:30 PM IST

Monday, 26 June

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

Tuesday, 27 June

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club, 12:30 PM IST

Thursday, 29 June

Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Friday, 30 June

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

Saturday, 1 July

Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Sunday, 2 July

Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

Monday, 3 July

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Tuesday, 4 July

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

Wednesday, 5 July

Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Thursday, 6 July

Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club, 12:30 PM IST

Friday, 07 July

Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

Sunday, 09 July

Final, Harare Sports Club, 12:30 PM IST

ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Live-Streaming Details

The live telecast of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will be available on Star Sports Network’s TV channels. The live streaming of the World Cup Qualifier matches will be available on the Fancode app & website.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Full Squads

Ireland

England v Ireland - 3rd One Day International: Royal London Series

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish JC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato

Netherlands

Pakistan v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Oman

Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah

Scotland

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

UAE

Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

USA

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq

West Indies

West Indies v India - One Day International Series

Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Zimbabwe

Bangladesh v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Poll : 0 votes