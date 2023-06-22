ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 11, Sri Lanka vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka will be up against Oman in the 11th match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host this exciting Group B clash on Friday, June 23.

Sri Lanka started their campaign on a high as they registered a dominating 175-run victory over UAE in their opening fixture. After being asked to bat, Sri Lanka posted a mammoth total of 355/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of brilliant fifties from Kusal Mendis (78 off 63) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (73 off 64).

Defending 356, Wanindu Hasaranga single-handedly destroyed the batting unit of UAE as he picked up six crucial wickets at an economy rate of just three. Muhammed Wassem (39) top scored with the bat for UAE as they got bundled for a mere 180 runs in 39 overs.

Oman, on the other hand, are just one win away from securing a place in the super six. With two consecutive wins, the team currently sit at the top of the Group B points table with four points and a net run rate of +0.368.

Bowling first, Jay Odedra bowled an economical spell and picked up three wickets as Oman restricted UAE to a below-par total of 227/8 in 50 overs. In response, Shoaib Khan (52*) and Mohammad Nadeem (50*) hit useful fifties as the team successfully chased down the target with four overs to spare.

Sri Lanka vs Oman Head to Head

Both teams are yet to face each other in ODIs.

Sri Lanka vs Oman Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Oman, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 23, 2023, Friday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Sri Lanka vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club will offer a balanced track for the game with a bit of help for everyone. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers initially while the spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Sri Lanka vs Oman Weather Forecast

The playing conditions in Bulawayo will be ideal for a game of cricket on Friday. The temperature is expected to range between 7 to 22 degree Celsius.

Sri Lanka vs Oman Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka (wk), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

Oman

Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra.

Sri Lanka vs Oman Match Prediction

Both teams will be high on confidence after securing convincing victories in their previous game. However, Sri Lanka looks a more balanced side in both departments and are expected to edge out Oman in the upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the match

Sri Lanka vs Oman Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode

