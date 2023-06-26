ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 19, Sri Lanka vs Scotland: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Scotland in the 19th match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. This Group B clash will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday (June 27).

Sri Lanka looks all set to secure a place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as they have dominated every single opponent they have faced so far. With three consecutive wins, the side finished at the top of the Group B points table with six points and a net run rate of +3.649.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a massive score of 325 runs in 50 overs, courtesy of a brilliant century from Dimuth Karunarate, who scored 103 runs with the help of eight fours. In response, Wanindu Hasaranga once again starred with the ball and picked up his three consecutive fifers as they restricted Ireland to a mere 192 runs and made it to the super six in style.

Scotland, on the other hand, have also lived up to the expectations of their fans as they finished the group stages without losing a single game. With three wins on the Trott, they finished second in the Group B points table with as many points and a net run rate of +1.267.

After being asked to bat, Brandon McMullen played a brilliant knock of 136 runs off just 121 balls at a strike rate of 112.4 as Scotland posted a mammoth total of 320 runs in their 20 overs.

Defending 321, Chris Greaves had a great day with the ball as he picked up five important wickets as Scotland restricted Oman to just 244/9 in 50 overs and won the game by 76 runs.

Sri Lanka vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Both teams have faced each other three times in ODIs and Sri Lanka have emerged victorious on all three occasions.

Sri Lanka Won - 3

Scotland Won - 0

No Result - 0

Sri Lanka vs Scotland Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Scotland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 27, Tuesday, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Sri Lanka vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will provide an even contest between bat and ball. There will be some swing on offer for the quick bowlers initially, while the spinners will come into play in the middle overs.

The pitch is expected to remain good for batting throughout the game with the average first-innings score being 280-300.

Sri Lanka vs Scotland Weather Forecast

There are no chances of rain in Bulawayo for the time being. The temperatures are expected to range between 7 to 24 degrees Celsius and the sun will be out.

Sri Lanka vs Scotland Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka (wk), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera.

Scotland

Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh (wk), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill.

Sri Lanka vs Scotland Match Prediction

Both teams have already made it to the Super Six round of the tournament after winning all three of their games so far. However, Sri Lanka will start the game as slight favorites as they have a better head-to-head record against Scotland.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win Match 19 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Sri Lanka vs Scotland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode

