ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 4, Ireland vs Oman: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and Oman are set to lock horns in a Group B match of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday, June 19. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will host the contest.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, recently faltered in the ODI series at home against Bangladesh, but have a strong squad to make a comeback in the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers.

Harry Tector won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award in May and a lot will depend on him. Paul Stirling and Balbirnie are stalwarts and need to deliver.

Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker and Tector form a strong middle order. Joshua Little will lead their bowling attack after some spectacular performances for Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023.

Oman will depend heavily on their trio of Zeeshan Maqsood, Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas in the batting department. Bilal Khan has been a genuine wicket-taker form them and needs to be on top of his game.

Head-to-Head

Ireland and Oman are yet to face each other in ODIs.

Ireland vs Oman Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Oman, World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 19, 2023, Monday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo

Ireland vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Bulawayo should be a sporting one. An overly high-scoring match doesn’t seem to be on the cards.

Ireland vs Oman Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Bulawayo will be pleasant as there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

Oman

Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Naseem Khushi (WK), Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah

Ireland vs Oman Match Predictions

Ireland will go into the match as favourites. They have played some impressive cricket over the last 12 months and should be able to beat Oman, who aren’t that strong compared to their opponents.

Prediction: Ireland to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar, Fancode

