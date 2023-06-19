ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Match 6, Nepal vs USA: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Nepal and the USA are set to face each other in a Group A match of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Tuesday, June 20. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the contest.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, looked quite promising in their match against Zimbabwe, especially in the batting department. After being put in to bat first, Nepal scored 290 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Kushal Bhurtel looked brilliant with the bat but fell agonisingly short of a century. He scored 99 runs off 95 balls with 13 fours and two sixes before left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza cleaned him up.

Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Malla also scored 66 and 41 runs, respectively. However, twin hundreds from Craig Ervine and Sean Williams meant that Zimbabwe tracked down the target with five overs to spare.

The USA, on the other hand, lost to West Indies by 39 runs in their previous game. But they will be delighted with Gajanand Singh, who scored his maiden ODI hundred and stayed not out on 101.

Head-to-Head

Nepal have the upper hand over the USA on the head-to-head count. But they are winless against the USA in their last three meetings.

Nepal Won – 3

USA Won – 2

Tied – 1

Nepal vs USA Match Details

Match: Nepal vs USA, World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 20, 2023, Tuesday, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Nepal vs USA Pitch Report

The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club is expected to be a decent one for the batters with help for the fast bowlers as well.

Nepal vs USA Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain.

Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, and Sandeep Lamichhane.

USA

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Kyle Phillip, and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Nepal vs USA Match Predictions

Both teams have strong batting units and the chasing team is likely to come up trumps on Tuesday.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest.

Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar, Fancode

