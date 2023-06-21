West Indies will square off against Nepal in the ninth match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Harare Sports Club in Harare is all set to host this exciting Group A clash on Thursday, June 22.

West Indies started their campaign on a high as they registered a convincing 39-run victory over the United States in their opening fixture. After being asked to bat, Johnson Charles (66) and Shai Hope (54) hit fifties and helped the team recover from an early collapse. Jason Holder’s knock of 56 off 40 balls ensured that West Indies finished with a competitive total of 297 runs.

Defending 298, Kyle Mayers and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the United States to 258/7 and opened their account in style. Gajanand Singh from the USA remained unbeaten on 101 runs off 109 deliveries with the help of eight fours and two sixes.

After a disappointing start, Nepal returned to winning ways with a comfortable six-wicket victory over the United States in the previous game. Bowling first, Karan KC single-handedly destroyed the batting unit of the USA and picked up four wickets as they got bundled for mere 207 runs in 49 overs.

Chasing a modest total, Bhim Sharki played a patient knock of 77 runs, comprising seven fours and one six and ensured that Nepal successfully chased down the target with seven overs to spare. Dipendra Singh Airee remained unbeaten on 39 off 32.

West Indies vs Nepal Head to Head

West Indies and Nepal have never faced each other in ODIs.

West Indies vs Nepal Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Nepal, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 22, 2023, Thursday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

West Indies vs Nepal Pitch Report

A high scoring encounter awaits both teams on Thursday as the pitch at Harare Sports Club is expected to offer a batting friendly surface for the game. Expect both teams to easily breach the 300 run mark, while the bowlers will have a tough day in the field.

West Indies vs Nepal Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Harare will be pleasant with temperatures expected to hover around 8 to 26 degree celsius. There are no chances of any rain interruptions during the game on Thursday.

West Indies vs Nepal Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

West Indies vs Nepal Match Prediction

Both teams will be entering this match after securing convincing victories in their previous games. However, the Shai Hope-led side will start the game as clear favourites as they have a more experienced unit at their disposal.

Prediction: West Indies to win the Match 9 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

West Indies vs Nepal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode

