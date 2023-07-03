The Netherlands kept alive their hopes of making it through to the World Cup 2023. On Monday, July 3, Scott Edwards and Co. defeated Oman by 74 runs in a rain-curtailed match of the Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club. Vikramjit Singh became the Player of the Match for scoring 110 runs off 109 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Runs List

Sean Williams of Zimbabwe remains the leading run-scorer of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The left-handed batter has racked up 588 runs from six matches at an average of 117.60 and a strike rate of 141.69 with three hundreds to show for his efforts. He is one of the main reasons why Zimbabwe are still in race for a place in the World Cup.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is second on the list with 317 runs from five games at an average of 79.25 with two tons to show for his efforts. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza has been stupendous with 291 runs at an average of 72.75 with a 54-ball hundred to his name.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga is the top wicket-taker of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The leg-spinner has picked up 20 wickets from six matches with three five-wicket hauls to his name. Hasaranga went wicketless in the match against Zimbabwe.

Hasaranga’s teammate, Maheesh Theekshana, is second in the list with 13 scalps at an average of 14.69. Zimbabwean left-arm fast bowler Richard Ngarava also has 13 wickets, but his average of 17.54 is not better than that of Theekshana.

Bilal Khan of Oman has picked up 13 wickets from six matches at an average of 25.38. Chris Greaves, Mark Adair and Fayyaz Butt have also been impressive.

Poll : 0 votes