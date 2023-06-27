ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Ireland vs UAE, Match 20

Sri Lanka have finished on top of the table in Group B in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. They won all four of their matches and garnered eight points with a net run rate of +3.047. They will also carry four points into the Super 6s, having defeated Scotland and Oman, the other two teams who made it through.

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka defeated Richie Berrington’s Scotland by 82 runs. Scotland, in the meantime, take two points into the next round, having beaten Oman.

Ireland finished fourth in the table in Group B after a consolation win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday. They won the match by 138 runs to finish their campaign on a positive note.

Sri Lanka, Ireland get comfortable wins in ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023

Sri Lanka put in another strong showing, this time against Scotland. After being put in to bat first, Dasun Shanaka’s men were bowled out for 245 in 49.3 overs. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka scored 75 and 63, respectively.

Later Maheesh Theekshana picked up three wickets to make sure that Sri Lanka bowled their opponents out for 163 in 29 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga finished with figures of 6-0-42-2 and remained the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 18 scalps.

Ireland were playing for pride against the UAE after getting knocked out following three losses on the bounce. But on Tuesday, the Irish team showed what it is capable of. After being sent in to bat first, Ireland scored 349 for the loss of four wickets in 50 overs.

Paul Stirling was brilliant with the bat as he racked up 162 runs off 134 balls with the help of 15 fours and eight sixes. Thereafter, Ireland bowled UAE out for 211 in 39 overs. Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell and Curtis Campher picked up two wickets apiece.

