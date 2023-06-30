ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, USA vs Ireland: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The United States and Ireland are all set to go face to face against each other in the first semi-final of the seventh-place playoff match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will be hosting this exciting clash on Friday, June 30.

After losing three consecutive games, Ireland ended the group's stages with a dominating 138-run win over the United Arab Emirates. However, the team failed to secure a place in the super sixes as they finished group stages in fourth place with two points and an NRR of -0.061.

On the back of Paul Striling’s brilliant knock of 162 runs off just 134 balls at a strike rate of 120.9, Ireland posted a massive total of 349/4 in their respective 50 overs. In reply, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell and Curtis Campher picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted UAE to a mere 211 runs and registered their maiden win of the tournament.

United States, on the other hand, also failed to make it to the super sixes of the tournament after losing all their games during league stages. Following a 304-run loss against Zimbabwe, the team finished at the bottom of the Group A points table with a net run rate of -2.164.

Bowling first, the bowlers had a horrible day on the field as they conceded a mammoth total of 408/6 after the completion of 50 overs. In reply, none of the batters looked threatening as the team got bundled for just 104 runs and lost the game with a massive 304-run margin.

United States vs Ireland Head to Head

Both teams are yet to face each other in ODIs.

United States vs Ireland Match Details

Match: United States vs Ireland, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 30, 2023, Friday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

United States vs Ireland Pitch Report

A high scoring encounter awaits both teams as the pitch at Takashinga Sports Club is expected to offer a batting friendly surface for the game. The batters can trust the pace and bounce of the pitch throughout the game, while the bowlers need to be very precise with their lines and lengths.

United States vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Cloudy weather will greet both sides on Friday as there are no chances of rain for the time being. Temperatures are expected to range between 8 to 26 degree celsius.

United States vs Ireland Probable XIs

United States

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Usman Rafiq, Abhishek Paradkar

Ireland

Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy

United States vs Ireland Match Prediction

Ireland registered a one-sided victory against UAE in their last group-stage game, while the United States are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Therefore, the Andy Balbirnie-led side will start the game as firm favourites as they have performed more consistently as compared to the United States.

Prediction: Ireland to win the match.

United States vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode

Poll : 0 votes