ICC World Cup stadium stats: Bristol County Ground

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 40 // 13 May 2019, 08:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar's 140* against Kenya at the 1999 World Cup is the highest individual score by a player at the Bristol County Ground.

The Bristol County Ground will host its first match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup on 1st June 2019 between Afghanistan and Australia. Apart from this match, it will host another two matches - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka.

Bristol County Ground has hosted a total of 17 ODIs out of which three were World Cup Matches. It hosted one World Cup league match in 1983 and two league matches in 1999.

The Indian Cricket team has a 100% win record at this ground. They have played a total of three ODIs here and have won all of them.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats from all ODIs played in Bristol County Ground.

Batting performances

369/9 by England against West Indies in 2017 is the highest team total at this ground.

92 all out by Zimbabwe against England in 2003 is the lowest team total at this ground.

352 runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar of India is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

140* by Sachin Tendulkar against Kenya in 1999 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

6 centuries have been scored at this ground.

Advertisement

2 centuries scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the most number of centuries scored by a player at this ground.

Bowling performances

10 wickets taken by Andrew Flintoff of England is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

5/25 by Richard Hadlee of New Zealand against Sri Lanka in 1983 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

5 five-wicket hauls have been taken at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

4 dismissals by Chris Read (Eng), Jos Buttler (Eng) and Matt Prior (Eng) each are the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

4 dismissals by Chris Read against Zimbabwe in 2003 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches by Paul Collingwood of England is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.