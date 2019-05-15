×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup stadium stats: Edgbaston

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
548   //    15 May 2019, 18:34 IST

Edgbaston, Birmingham, England
Edgbaston, Birmingham, England

Edgbaston, Birmingham will have its first taste of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup when it hosts the match between New Zealand and South Africa on 19th June 2019. Other matches of the tournament that this ground will be hosting are - New Zealand vs Pakistan, India vs England, India vs Bangladesh and the second Semi-final.

59 ODIs have been played in Edgbaston till date out of which 11 were World Cup matches. It hosted three league matches in 1975, two league matches in 1979, three league matches in 1983 and two league matches and one semi-final in 1999.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats of all ODIs played in Edgbaston.

Batting performances

408/9 by England against New Zealand in 2015 is the highest team total at this ground.

70 all out by Australia against England in 1977 is the lowest team total at this ground.

343 runs scored by Andrew Strauss of England is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

171* by Glenn Turner of New Zealand against East Africa in 1975 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

19 centuries have been scored at this ground.

centuries scored by Graham Gooch of England is the highest number of centuries scored by a player at this ground. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are the only players to score a century at this ground.

Advertisement

4 half-centuries scored by Rahul Dravid of India is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player at this ground.

Bowling performances

21 wickets taken by Darren Gough of England is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

6/52 by Josh Hazlewood of Australia against New Zealand in 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

five-wicket hauls have been taken at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

11 dismissals by Rod Marsh of Australia is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

dismissals by Geraint Jones of England against Australia in 2005 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

6 catches by Marcus Trescothick of England is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.

catches by Richie Richardson of West Indies against England in 1991 and by Glenn Maxwell of Australia against New Zealand in 2017 is the highest number of catches by a player in an innings at this ground.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket World Cup fixturesf, news, points table, live scores, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Edgbaston Cricket Ground
Advertisement
ICC World Cup stadium stats: The Oval
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Trent Bridge
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Sophia Gardens
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Bristol County Ground
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: Rose Bowl Cricket Ground
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Gooch outsmarts Indians in the World Cup 1987 semi-final
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019, Warm-ups: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details, and fixtures.
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Can England continue their home dominance in the mega event?
RELATED STORY
Cricket history: The iconic moment that kicked off South Africa's World Cup woes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us