ICC World Cup stadium stats: Edgbaston

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 548 // 15 May 2019, 18:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Edgbaston, Birmingham, England

Edgbaston, Birmingham will have its first taste of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup when it hosts the match between New Zealand and South Africa on 19th June 2019. Other matches of the tournament that this ground will be hosting are - New Zealand vs Pakistan, India vs England, India vs Bangladesh and the second Semi-final.

59 ODIs have been played in Edgbaston till date out of which 11 were World Cup matches. It hosted three league matches in 1975, two league matches in 1979, three league matches in 1983 and two league matches and one semi-final in 1999.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats of all ODIs played in Edgbaston.

Batting performances

408/9 by England against New Zealand in 2015 is the highest team total at this ground.

70 all out by Australia against England in 1977 is the lowest team total at this ground.

343 runs scored by Andrew Strauss of England is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

171* by Glenn Turner of New Zealand against East Africa in 1975 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

19 centuries have been scored at this ground.

2 centuries scored by Graham Gooch of England is the highest number of centuries scored by a player at this ground. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are the only players to score a century at this ground.

Advertisement

4 half-centuries scored by Rahul Dravid of India is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player at this ground.

Bowling performances

21 wickets taken by Darren Gough of England is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

6/52 by Josh Hazlewood of Australia against New Zealand in 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

8 five-wicket hauls have been taken at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

11 dismissals by Rod Marsh of Australia is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

5 dismissals by Geraint Jones of England against Australia in 2005 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

6 catches by Marcus Trescothick of England is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.

4 catches by Richie Richardson of West Indies against England in 1991 and by Glenn Maxwell of Australia against New Zealand in 2017 is the highest number of catches by a player in an innings at this ground.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket World Cup fixturesf, news, points table, live scores, most runs, most wickets and fantasy tips.