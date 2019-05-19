ICC World Cup stadium stats: Lord's Cricket Ground

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 25 // 19 May 2019, 11:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kapil Dev with the World Cup trophy at Lords in 1983.

Lord's Cricket Ground, London, will host five matches of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan vs South Africa, England vs Australia, Australia vs New Zealand, Bangladesh vs Pakistan and the Finals. This would be the fifth time that this stadium would be hosting the finals - the most by any venue in the World Cup. It is on this very ground that India won its first World Cup in 1983.

Out of the 62 ODIs played in Lord's, 11 have been World Cup matches. It hosted one league match, one semi-final and final in 1975, one league match and the final in 1979, two league matches and the final in 1983 and one league match, one Super Six match and the final in 1999.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats of all ODIs played in Lords.

Batting performances

334/4 (60) by England against India in 1975 is the highest team total at this ground.

107 all out by South Africa against England in 2003 is the lowest team total at this ground.

595 runs scored by Marcus Trescothick of England is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

138* by Viv Richards of West Indies against England in 1979 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

30 centuries have been scored at this ground.

3 centuries scored by Trescothick is the highest number of centuries scored by a player at this ground. No Indian player has scored a century at this ground till date.

Advertisement

6 half-centuries scored by Alec Stewart of England is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player at this ground.

Bowling performances

27 wickets taken by Darren Gough of England is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

5/30 by Daniel Vettori of New Zealand against West Indies in 2004 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

9 five-wicket hauls have been taken at this ground.

2 five-wicket hauls by Brett Lee of Australia is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

19 dismissals by Alec Stewart is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

5 dismissals by Chris Read of England against South Africa in 2003, Geraint Jones of England against Australia in 2005 and by Craig Keiswetter of England against South Africa in 2012 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

8 catches by James Anderson of England is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.

3 catches by Graham Thorpe of England against Sri Lanka in 1999, Chris Gayle of West Indies against England in 2000, James Anderson of England against Australia in 2010, Jake Ball of England against Ireland in 2017 and Ben Stokes of England against India in 2018 is the highest number of catches by a player in an innings at this ground.