ICC World Cup stadium stats: Rose Bowl Cricket Ground

The Rose Bowl cricket ground

On 5th June 2019, the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground at Southampton will make its debut as a World Cup venue when it hosts the match between India and South Africa. This would also be India's first match in their World Cup 2019 campaign.

Apart from this match, the ground will also host four other matches - South Africa vs West Indies, England vs West Indies, Afghanistan vs India and Afghanistan vs Bangladesh.

This venue has hosted 23 ODIs till date. India have played three ODIs here, out of which they have won one and lost two.

On that note, let us now take a look at some of the key stats of all ODIs played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground.

Batting performances

373/3 by England against Pakistan in 2019 is the highest team total at this ground.

65 all out by the USA against Australia in 2004 is the lowest team total at this ground.

610 runs scored by Eoin Morgan of England is the highest number of runs scored by a player at this ground.

189* by Martin Guptill of New Zealand against England in 2013 is the highest individual score by a player at this ground.

18 centuries have been scored at this ground.

2 centuries scored by Eoin Morgan (Eng) and Ian Bell (Eng) each is the highest number of centuries scored by a player at this ground.

4 half-centuries scored by Jason Roy of England is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player at this ground.

Bowling performances

12 wickets taken by Graeme Swann (Eng) and James Anderson (Eng) each is the highest number of wickets taken by a player at this ground.

5/29 by Mervyn Dillon of West Indies against Bangladesh in 2004 is the best bowling performance by a player at this ground.

2 five-wicket hauls have been taken at this ground.

Wicket-keeping performances

13 dismissals by Jos Buttler of England is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper at this ground.

5 dismissals by Jos Buttler against Australia in 2013 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings at this ground.

Fielding performances

5 catches by Ben Stokes (Eng) and Eoin Morgan (Eng) each is the highest number of catches by a player at this ground.

3 catches by Darren Sammy of West Indies against Bangladesh in 2004 and by Ian Bell of England against India in 2011 is the highest number of catches by a player in an innings at this ground.