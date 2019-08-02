ICC World Test Championship: India's complete schedule

2019-2021 ICC World Test Championship

The International Cricket Council officially launched the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship in July. It starts on 1 August with the first Ashes Test between Austalia and England at Edgbaston. Top nine Test teams in the world – Australia, Bangladesh, India, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies compete in 27 series (71 Test matches), over a period of two years.

Each series is worth 120 points and teams that finish in the top two will contest in the Final on June 2021. Each team will play three series at home and away. Teams will play the same number of series (6) in the Championship but may not play the same number of games and will have a maximum of 720 points. England plays most games in the Championship (22) while Pakistan and Sri Lanka play the least with 13 matches each.

India's Schedule

India will play 18 matches in the WTC and will begin their campaign with a two-match series against the West Indies later this month. After the limited-overs matches in West Indies, India will host the Proteas for a three-match Test series. India will have the advantage of playing one of their tough opponents at home.

India's next assignment will be against Bangladesh in November 2019. It will be a two-match series, followed by three T20Is. In 2020, India travel to New Zealand to play two Test matches. India's biggest challenge in the Championship comes in the form of Australia. After a huge gap, India will travel down under to play in a four-match Test series during December 2020 and January 2021.

India's final Test series of the Championship will be against the 50-over World Champions, England. India will host England in a five-match Test series during February and March. India does not have a series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka during the 2019-2021 World Test Championship.

Here’s the complete schedule of Team India in the 2019-2021 ICC World Test Championship

West Indies vs India: August - September 2019 (Away, 2 Tests)

India vs South Africa: October 2019 (Home, 3 Tests)

India vs Bangladesh: November 2019 (Home, 2 Tests)

New Zealand vs India: February-March 2020 (Away, 2 Tests)

Australia vs India: November 2020 - January 2021 (Away, 4 Tests)

India vs England: January - March 2021 (Home, 5 Tests)