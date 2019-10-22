ICC World Test Championship points table updated as on 22 October 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 136 // 22 Oct 2019, 14:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India are standing firmly at the top of the points table

India have proved once again why they are one of the best cricketing nations in the world in the longest format of the game. Led by Virat Kohli, the team has got off to an excellent start in the ICC World Test Championship - with triumphs over West Indies and South Africa.

Kohli and his men now won one away series and one home series in the tournament, which is a great positive for the side.

After whitewashing the West Indian team on their home turf, the Indian side touched the victory bar once again by completing a clean sweep against the visiting South Africans. The Test series consisted of three matches and India conquered their rivals in all three, with an incredible all-round performance.

One of the game-changing moves which led to India’s win in this Test series was the opening partnership of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal. Following the expulsion of KL Rahul, the management went with Rohit as the opener and this proved to be a marvelous move.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit smashed 529 runs in just four innings versus South Africa, and even recorded his career-best Test score of 212 runs. Agarwal also played a handy role with his aggregate of 340 runs in four innings.

The skipper Kohli did his bit too, slamming a double hundred in the second Test to guide his team to a memorable win.

The bowlers also made their mark in the series, reinforcing the fact that they are a force to reckon with in Test cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin emerged as the top Indian bowler, taking 16 wickets with his off-spin. Mohammed Shami headed the fast bowling department by scalping 13 wickets, aided by his impressive swing and pace.

Mohammad Shami

Advertisement

Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC World Test Championship after the India vs South Africa Test series:

India has cemented its position at the top

India have all won their five matches in the ICC World Test Championship so far, which indicates how dangerous they are in this format. The side has secured 240 points to cement its top position on the points table.

An interesting fact to note is that the other eight teams have scored a combined total of 232 points so far, which is eight less than India’s tally!

India’s next project in this championship is the home Test series against Bangladesh. The series will consist of two Test matches and will start from 14 November 2019.

It will be interesting to see whether the Indian side is able to continue the winning streak or not.