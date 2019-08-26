ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on 25th August 2019

India sit on top of the points table

The inaugural ICC World Test Championship got underway with the commencement of The Ashes series few weeks ago. The International Cricket Council has tried to revive the longest format of the game with a unique tournament where each team will play 6 Test series.

The top 9 teams of the ICC World Test Rankings are scheduled to play 3 home series and 3 away series in the cycle from August 2019 to June 2021. England, Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, India and West Indies have opened their campaigns with South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh set do so soon.

As per the rules of the championship, 120 points will be at stake in one Test series and depending on the number of matches in the series, the teams will earn proportionate points for win, loss, tie or draw.

England and Australia have won one game each in the 2019 Ashes with the second Ashes Test ending in a draw while Sri Lanka recorded a win over New Zealand in the first Test match of their series. Last night, Team India too opened their account with a 310-run win against the Windies as there have been a lot of ups and downs already in the points table.

Here's how the teams stand at the moment:

Updated Points Table

India has taken the top position on the points table because of their massive win over West Indies while Sri Lanka too have the same number of points as India. Australia and England hold the 3rd and 4th positions while New Zealand and West Indies are yet to open their account. South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan are yet to play their first game in the Test Championship.

With the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand ending today, expect some changes in the points table of the ICC World Test Championship.