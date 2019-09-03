ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on 3rd September 2019

India have solidified their position at the top

It's been just over a month since the ICC World Test Championship began but the cricket universe has already witnessed some epic Test matches, which is making this championship a memorable one. The fans saw a special innings from Ben Stokes which helped Team England level the Ashes series against the Aussies and before that, Jofra Archer had made the headlines for his lethal bouncers.

In the subcontinent, Sri Lanka and New Zealand played a 2-match Test series which eventually ended without producing a winner but Kane Williamson's men became the first team to register an innings win in the ICC World Test Championship.

Team India had won their first Test on the back of Ajinkya Rahane's brilliance and the fans expected them to repeat the same performance in the final match of the tour at Sabina Park.

India batted first against the hosts and the Windies could not trouble the Indian batsmen as Hanuma Vihari scored his first Test hundred while Ishant Sharma scored his maiden Test half-century to help India post a 400+ total on the board.

In reply, Jasprit Bumrah's 6-wicket haul sent the home side packing in the first innings. Bumrah even became the third Indian bowler to take a Test hat-trick in the process. The home team could not recover from that as India completed a 257 runs win to seal the Test series 2-0.

Here's how the ICC World Test Championship points table looks at the moment:

Updated Points Table

India has solidified its position at the top with 120 points in 2 matches. As for the West Indies, they will not be able to open their account until July 2020 because they do not have any Test series scheduled to take place under the World Test Championship till then.

The 4th Ashes Test will commence tomorrow, so expect some changes in the points table after the match ends.