ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on 6th October 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.63K // 06 Oct 2019, 15:01 IST

India has cemented its position at the top in the points table.

India continued their fine form in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with a thumping win against South Africa in their first home Test of the tournament. After whitewashing the mighty West Indies side in a 2-match Test series, Virat Kohli and co. have maintained their domination in this format. The Indian team has solidified its 1st position on the points table following their 203 runs win over South Africa in the Vizag Test match.

This Test match proved to be very crucial for the Indian side as they got the solution for the longstanding problem of the opening pair. Because of KL Rahul's poor form, Virat Kohli promoted Rohit Sharma up the order which turned out to be the game-changing move. Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal stitched a 317-run partnership for the 1st wicket during the 1st innings of the test match. This partnership ensured that the Proteas do not have a chance to come back into the contest.

Mayank dominated the innings with his mind-boggling knock of 215 runs. He looked in great touch as he smashed 23 fours and 6 sixes in his innings. Rohit also played a magnificent knock of 176 runs to silence his critics. As expected, the Indian spinners played their part to perfection as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed 7 wickets to help India take the first innings lead. The trio of Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock tried to save the day for the visitors but ultimately, the inexperience of the other batsmen allowed India to take a lead of 71 runs.

Sharma continued his superb form of the first innings to register one more hundred in this match. This time the duo of Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara outwitted the African bowlers with the individual scores of 127 and 81, respectively.

Chasing a target of 395 runs, South Africa could only score 191 runs before Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin scalped all their wickets. Faf du Plessis’ men lost their first Test match of the ICC World Test Championship by a huge margin of 203 runs. Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC World Test Championship after the first Test between India and South Africa.

India is standing at 1st position on the points table.

As the India-South Africa Test series comprises of 3 Test matches, India has gained 40 points from their win in the 1st Test. They now have 160 points to their name. New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Australia are at the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th positions. Australia and England have the same points by their side following the end of Ashes 2019.

The 2nd Test match of the India-South Africa series will begin from 10 October 2019 at Pune. It would be interesting to see how the Proteas perform in this match because the Indian team is looking unstoppable in the Test match format.