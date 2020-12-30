ICC World Test Championship Points Table (Updated) as on December 30

The New Zealand cricket team recorded their fifth consecutive win in the ICC World Test Championship. The Black Caps defeated Pakistan by 101 runs in the first Test to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

Kane Williamson's men were in red-hot form heading into the series against Pakistan. The Kiwis had blanked the Indian cricket team 2-0 in an ICC World Test Championship series before the COVID-19 break.

This month, New Zealand whitewashed West Indies 2-0 to strengthen their candidature for a spot in the tournament's summit clash.

In the first Test versus Pakistan at Bay Oval, the home side batted first and posted 431 on the board. Williamson led from the front, scoring 129 runs off 297 deliveries, while Ross Taylor supported his captain with a fine half-century.

Wicket-keeper batsman BJ Watling and Henry Nicholls recorded a fifty each as well. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, with figures of 4/109.

Pakistan suffered a collapse in the first innings as the Kiwi pacers reduced them to 80/6 in 59.1 overs. Stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan united forces with Faheem Ashraf to help avoid a follow-on.

The two players had a 107-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Eventually, Pakistan were skittled out for 239, giving the hosts a 192-run first-innings lead.

Openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell scored half-centuries for the home side to extend their lead to nearly 300. The Black Caps declared the innings at 180/5, setting Pakistan a 373-run target.

In response, Pakistan lost both their openers at 0. It was another rearguard effort that kept their hopes alive, with Fawad Alam scoring a fighting hundred and Mohammed Rizwan mirroring his first innings effort with another half-century.

Unfortunately, Alam could not take his team over the line as Pakistan were dismissed for 271. Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, and Mitchell Santner scalped two wickets each to help the Kiwis gain 60 points in the ICC World Test Championship.

Here's a look at the ICC World Test Championship's updated points table after the first NZ v PAK Test.

ICC World Test Championship Points Table

New Zealand have 66.7% points in the ICC World Test Championship now

The Black Caps inched closer to the second spot on the ICC World Test Championship points table with the win over Pakistan. The Indian cricket team's victory at MCG has helped them stay in the Top two.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's point percentage fell to 34.6. The Pakistan cricket team has nothing but pride to play for in their remaining ICC World Test Championship fixtures.