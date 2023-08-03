“If Bumrah doesn't play, we will lose” - Mohammad Kaif makes big statement on India’s World Cup chances

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif reckons that the Men in Blue will lose the 2023 World Cup at home if lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not fit. He added that India do not have the have the resources to field two teams because they lack options in the bowling department.

Bumrah has not played any game for India since September 2022. He underwent a back surgery earlier this year and has been recuperating for the past few months. In a glimmer of hope for India, he has been named captain for the upcoming T20I series in Ireland, which will be played later in the month.

Sharing his thoughts on Bumrah’s importance to the team, Kaif opined that India will struggle in the World Cup without the pacer.

"The players who are injured, India's chances in the World Cup will depend a lot on that (their comeback). Bumrah is coming now after a long injury lay off and we will get an idea on how fit he is. India need a fully fit Bumrah to do well in World Cup at home,” he was quoted as saying in a PTI report during the launch of Amrit Mathur's book 'Pitchside' on Wednesday, August 2.

"In the bowling department, you can't have two teams. If Bumrah doesn't play, we will lose, like we did in Asia Cup T20 and 2022 T20 World Cup. We don't have his back up,” the 42-year-old added.

In Bumrah’s absence, India managed to reach the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, they struggled in the knockout clash against England and were hammered by 10 wickets.

“The team is not looking the strongest on paper” - Kaif on India’s injury list

Apart from Bumrah, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are also on the injury list. Kaif admits that things are not looking too good for India due to their fitness woes.

"At the moment the team is not looking the strongest on paper as it is missing key players including K L Rahul, Pant, Iyer and the biggest factor is Bumrah," the former batter stated.

As per recent reports, Rahul and Iyer are unlikely to be picked for Asia Cup 2023, which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17.