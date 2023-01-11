"If India’s mindset is to marginalise Pakistan then we remain neither here nor there" - Ramiz Raja accuses BJP

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja accused India's ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of curtailing the growth and development of Pakistan cricket.

Raja was sacked as chairman of the PCB on December 22, 2022, following Pakistan's 0-3 whitewash against England at home. Former journalist Najam Sethi replaced Raja as the new chairman of the board.

Speaking at an event at the Government College University Lahore, Raja launched a scathing attack on the BJP, alleging that they influenced the mindset of the BCCI and deterred the development of the game in Pakistan.

The former Pakistan cricketer said:

"Unfortunately, what’s happening with India is that there is this BJP mindset over there. The properties that I had announced, be it the PJL or the Pakistan Women’s League, were done so that we could have our own money-making assets that would fund the Pakistan Cricket Board, which would take us away from the ICC’s funding, which is crucial right now."

He added:

"Our independence gets compromised because most of ICC’s resources are created in India. If India’s mindset is to marginalise Pakistan then we remain neither here nor there."

"I made my position clear on this" - Ramiz Raja on hosting Asia Cup in Pakistan

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in the 50-over format in the month of September. Pakistan was awarded the hosting rights for the continental event.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), had explicitly mentioned in October 2022 that India will play the biennial event at a neutral venue.

Raja, who was in the PCB office at that point, warned the BCCI that if India plans to boycott or change the venue for the Asia Cup 2023 then Pakistan won't travel to India for the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking on his stand back then, Ramiz Raja justified:

"I made my position clear on this. If the ACC has nominated us to hold an Asian tournament and if India says one fine day that we won’t go to Pakistan and the Asia Cup will also be taken from here, then all I said was that we have options too."

Ramiz Raja's successor Najam Sethi has backed the former Pakistan player for his stance on hosting the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan. Sethi also slammed Jay Shah for his standards and lack of communication with the PCB on important matters like the Asia Cup.

