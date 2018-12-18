×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

If Kohli wants to play Pandya in Melbourne, he should consider using Rishabh Pant as an opener

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
1.68K   //    18 Dec 2018, 16:59 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Three

In all likelihood, Virat Kohli will play Hardik Pandya in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. But playing him in place of a sixth batsman could weaken India’s batting line up.

Not just in the last Test at Perth, but in almost all the overseas Tests in South Africa and England that India lost, it was largely due to batting failures. In such a scenario, is it prudent to go a batsman short when the series is on the line? One misstep could lead to a missed opportunity.

However, going by Kohli’s track record and captaincy style, there is little doubt he will include Pandya in his playing eleven at Melbourne. In such a scenario, he is going to have three front-line seamers and a spinner. Pandya, for all his shot-making ability, is a notch below Rohit Sharma or Hanuma Vihari when it comes to batsmanship.

So, including Pandya in place of Vihari would certainly weaken the batting. Moreover, this will also mean that the most likely opening pair will be that of a struggling Murali Vijay and the greenhorn Mayank Agarwal, which certainly does not inspire much confidence at the top of the order.

Some experts have suggested dropping Pant and opening with Parthiv Patel. But Pant has done reasonably well as a wicket-keeper, except one crucial dropped catch at Perth. Similarly, Vihari had a decent outing with both bat and ball at Perth. It will be unfair to both of them if they are dropped for the failure which was more due to tactical blunders from the team management than anything else.

In such a scenario, an out of the box solution could be to bring in Pandya in place of KL Rahul and ask Pant to open the batting, with a license to go after the bowling. That way, Vihari too gets to stay in the playing eleven and he could come in handy as a second spinner in the later stages of the Test.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Hardik Pandya Rishabh Pant
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Why Rishabh Pant should focus more on wicket-keeping than...
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly urges Rishabh Pant to learn from Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Rishabh Pant or Parthiv Patel – Who should India...
RELATED STORY
4 changes India should make for the Boxing Day MCG Test
RELATED STORY
Opinion: India missed a trick by not opening the batting...
RELATED STORY
Sanjay Manjrekar takes a shot at KL Rahul and Rishabh...
RELATED STORY
Why Rishabh Pant deserves a long rope in limited-overs...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: India's predicted XI for the...
RELATED STORY
Conditions ripe for Rishabh Pant to succeed in Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, Test Series 2018: Let’s see some...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us