"If Leander Paes can win Grand Slam at 42, I can still play cricket," says Sreesanth

Sreesanth

What's the story?

There is finally some good news coming Sreesanth's way after the Supreme Court decided to set aside the life ban imposed on him by BCCI. The Kerala fast bowler is already eyeing a return to the game which he has dearly missed over the last few years.

In case you didn't know...

S Sreesanth was banned by BCCI in 2013 for his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that marred the sixth season of the IPL. He was banned along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan.

The heart of the matter

Now after getting a favourable verdict from the Apex court, Sreesanth is feeling relieved. He claimed that cricket is his life and he was missing playing the game for six long years.

“I don’t know what life has in store for me after all these years. It’s six years and I haven’t played cricket, which was my life,” Sreesanth was quoted by PTI.

Sreesanth, who made his international debut 14 years ago, is 36 now. At this age, it might be very difficult for him to make a comeback but the fast bowler is hopeful.

He has requested BCCI to respect the verdict given by the Supreme Court by allowing him to train to get back in shape. Sreesanth wants to return to the cricket field so that he can play as much cricket as possible.

“I hope that the BCCI respects the verdict of the country’s highest court and allows me to at least get back to the cricket field. I hope that at least now I can walk to a school cricket ground and train there without being told that I am not allowed. I just want to play whatever cricket I can,” said Sreesanth

To prove his point, the fast bowler gave an example of Indian tennis legend Leander Paes.

"If Leander Paes can win Grand Slam at 42, I can still play," said S Sreesanth after the Supreme Court verdict

What's next?

It might be very difficult for Sreesanth to make a comeback to the international cricket but the verdict should come as a relief as it might help him clear his name.