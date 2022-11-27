“If one is injured, the replacement is not ready” - Reetinder Sodhi questions fitness of Team India’s fast bowlers 

Former all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi has raised questions over the fitness of Team India’s current fast bowlers. Stating that while a year or so back, the team had a pool of eight to 10 genuine pacers to pick from, most are now either injured or battling some kind of fitness issue.

The Men in Blue went into the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland recently with two pace-bowling debutants in Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. With no Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, or Mohammed Shami in the squad, they were forced to open the bowling with medium pacer Shardul Thakur.

Among the current lot of pacers, Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are recuperating after suffering back injuries. Young left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who was originally picked in the squad for the white-ball series against Bangladesh, has also been ruled out due to a lower-back issue.

Surprised by the frequency of Team India's fast bowlers getting injured, Sodhi opined during a discussion on India News:

“At one point of time the pool was so big, we thought we would have no difficulties in finding fast bowlers. If one was injured, the other was ready to come in. But now, if one is injured, the replacement is not ready. That is where we have faltered.

"Things are difficult for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid because genuine fast bowlers can’t be seen in the team. In fast bowling, you’ve got to be tremendously fit. If you are not fit, then you come in and just fade away.”

BCCI @BCCI nd



We will see you in Christchurch for the third & final ODI of the series.



Scorecard bit.ly/NZvIND-2NDODI



#TeamIndia Thend #NZvIND ODI is called off due to persistent rain 🌧️We will see you in Christchurch for the third & final ODI of the series.Scorecard The 2⃣nd #NZvIND ODI is called off due to persistent rain 🌧️We will see you in Christchurch for the third & final ODI of the series. Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/NZvIND-2NDODI #TeamIndia https://t.co/QODRMWTQEN

Team India suffered due to Bumrah’s absence in the T20 World Cup 2022. The bowlers went wicketless in the semi-final against England in Adelaide while defending a total of 168.

“It’s not like we don’t have young pace bowlers” - Former Team India stumper

Chipping in with his thoughts on the fast-bowling debate in Indian cricket, former keeper-batter Saba Karim asserted that the team has options to pick from in the department. But he too admitted that most youngsters are either injured or out of the team due to form concerns. Karim said:

“It’s not like we don’t have young pace bowlers, who cannot bowl at 140-145 kph. I am not sure about the fitness level of Prasidh Krishna. Avesh Khan is out of the team. Navdeep Saini, who is currently playing for Delhi, was bowling at 140-145 at one point of time. But he has not been performing too well, so he is not in the team.”

Team India’s bowling was brutally exposed in the first one-dayer against the Kiwis in Auckland. Tom Latham (145*) and Kane Williamson (94*) added an unbeaten 221 runs for the fourth wicket as the hosts chased 307 with ease.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 2nd ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the live Updates.

Poll : 0 votes