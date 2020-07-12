'If you poked Sourav Ganguly, you were going to get something back' - Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith called Sourav Ganguly's shirt-waving celebration at Lord's a beautiful sight.

Kumar Sangakkara also mentioned that Sourav Ganguly knew how far he could push it on the cricket field.

Graeme Smith and Sourav Ganguly had a few heated exchanges on the field

Former South African captain Graeme Smith recently mentioned that Sourav Ganguly was never shied away giving it back if anyone tried to mess with him. He also highlighted that the former Indian captain's shirt-waving celebration at Lord's showed his passion for Indian cricket.

Graeme Smith and Kumar Sangakkara shared their perspective on their interactions with Sourav Ganguly in the latest episode of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Sangakkara, the former Sri Lankan captain, mentioned that he has had quite a few meaningful discussions with Sourav Ganguly over the years.

"I did get to know Dada quite well over the years and I really enjoyed speaking to Dada on everything, whether it was about playing cricket or captaincy. I got to know Dada a lot more intimately."

Graeme Smith, who is currently Cricket South Africa's director of cricket, also added that he had been having a lot of conversations of late with the current BCCI President.

"Like Sanga, I have spent a fair amount of time with Dada now. Particularly in administration now, we are having a number of conversations over the telephone. He is always calm and approachable, always interested in a good conversation."

On being asked about his reaction on seeing Sourav Ganguly's celebration of twirling his shirt on the Lord's balcony, Graeme Smith responded that apart from it being a wonderful sight, it showed the former Indian captain's passion for the game.

"I think all of us remember that celebration, it was a beautiful sight seeing Dada. More than anything besides the humour of it all, it was the passion that he showed in celebration."

Smith went on to add that the celebration demonstrated the immense pride Sourav Ganguly took in the Indian team's performances.

"It showed how much India winning meant to him and to overcome the challenge of winning the NatWest Trophy in England, to win away from home, driving Indian cricket forward. I think that shot epitomises everything we have discussed today."

While mentioning that he still has a quiet laugh whenever he watches that incident, Graeme Smith again lauded Sourav Ganguly for the passion he showed.

"But I do have a chuckle everytime I see it now. Also Dada was running short on the hair side on those days, so it is a very humorous shot. But from a passion perspective that speaks volumes about Dada."

Graeme Smith and Kumar Sangakkara on Sourav Ganguly as a captain

Sourav Ganguly was one of India's most successful captains

Graeme Smith was also asked if he was ever made to wait for the toss by Sourav Ganguly, just like he did with Steve Waugh. The 39-year-old responded that this was never the case, although he did admit that the duo had their fair share of altercations on the field.

"No, he didn't. We had one or two moments when we were at each other a little bit. I was quite feisty in my youth as a captain and certainly we know that Dada never backed away."

Smith also recollected the unsavoury Greg Chappell era when Sourav Ganguly was dropped from the Indian team during the South African team's tour to India.

"The other memories that stick out were that we played in the series when the whole Chappell incidents were going on. We played a game at the Eden Gardens where he was left out and Rahul was made captain. Just to see the support that he had in Kolkata and to witness that, I think was a sad ending for an incredible career, especially as a leader."

Graeme Smith concluded by stating that Sourav Ganguly was always someone who would retaliate if you tried to mess around with him.

"You knew if you poked Dada, you were going to get something back always."

Kumar Sangakkara recollected an incident where Sourav Ganguly had an altercation with Russel Arnold on the field.

"I remember one very specific incident in a one day match where he was having this big argument with Russel Arnold. I think Dada was on his final warning and the umpire reported him."

He added that Sourav Ganguly had gone to the Sri Lankan dressing room to request them not to make a big deal of the incident else he might have been banned.

"Dada came to our dressing room and had a chat to us that if this goes the whole distance he was going to get suspended. And we told him not to worry and that we were not going to make a big deal about it and he was going to be okay."

Kumar Sangakkara signed off by saying that he had great admiration for Sourav Ganguly, while stating that the former Indian captain always knew where to draw the line on the cricket field.

"Dada was a very practical man. He understood exactly what he could and how far he could push it on the field. But off the field, he is a fantastic guy. I have had a great time in conversations with him at various times over meals and he was a guy I really respected both on and off the field."

Sourav Ganguly captained India in 49 Test matches, with the team winning 21 and losing just 13 of those encounters. The Indian team registered a win in 76 of the 147 ODIs in which Sourav Ganguly was the skipper.