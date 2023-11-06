Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan faced the wrath of fans after his controversial timed-out appeal against Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews during the 36th match of the 2023 World Cup on Monday (November 6) in Delhi.

The incident transpired during the first innings of the match in the 25th over. Veteran Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews walked in at the fall of the fourth wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama. Mathews took his guard in time but withdrew after noticing some issues with his helmet.

He then gestured towards the dressing room for another helmet. A frustrated Shakib went on to appeal to the umpire, complaining about the delay. The officials then ruled Angelo Mathews out. He became the first batter in the history of international cricket to get timed out. Shakib also refused to take his appeal back even after umpires and Mathews consulted him.

Sri Lanka eventually managed to reach 279 in 49.3 overs. Shakib Al Hasan then played a crucial knock of 82 (65) and helped his side chase down the target in 41.1 overs. Mathews dismissed Shakib in the second innings and also gave him a send-off with a wristwatch gesture.

Fans took note of the interesting incident during the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

"It's very disappointing"- Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis on the timed-out appeal of Shakib Al Hasan

At the post-match presentation, Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis expressed disappointment over his counterpart Shakib Al Hasan's appeal for a timed-out against Angelo Mathews. On the incident, Mendis said:

"It's very disappointing. When Angelo came into the crease, there was five seconds left. It was an equipment failure as he noticed the helmet strap had come off, the umpires should have intervened and logic should have prevailed. It is disappointing that umpires couldn't step in and make the right decision."

Reflecting on the loss, Kusal Mendis said:

"I think, Charith played a brilliant innings but we were 30-40 runs short. 320 would have been a good enough total on this pitch. I am happy Pathum, Sadeera and Dilshan few good players coming through. We have shown some promise and in the future, we will have a strong team to show more promise.

"When we were coming in, couple of main players were injured that is why we had to make so many changes. We could have played much better in the tournament which could have helped us going through to the last four."

