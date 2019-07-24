'If we lost, I didn't know how I'd play cricket again,' reveals World Cup winner Jos Buttler

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 53 // 24 Jul 2019, 10:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final

What's the story?

English wicket-keeper batsman, Jos Buttler has revealed how dejected he had become when England were on the verge of being knocked out in the group stage of the World Cup 2019 and also talked about his feelings before the final match versus New Zealand.

The background

England had crashed out of ICC World Cup 2015 in the group stage but the team turned it around as Eoin Morgan’s men scripted an incredible comeback in ODI cricket after that debacle. They clinched the pole position in ICC ODI rankings and entered the 2019 World Cup as favourites.

The Englishmen started off their World Cup campaign with a bang against South Africa but; they lost their way in the middle. At one stage, it looked like England’s dream would end prematurely in the first round but the team kept faith in their thought process and emerged as champions.

The heart of the matter

One of the most versatile players of England’s ODI team, Jos Buttler revealed that he was nervous ahead of the 2019 World Cup final as he had lost 7 out of the 8 finals he had played in his career. He said he knew how much it hurt to see the other team celebrating with the trophy.

Talking about England’s memorable win at Lord’s, Buttler stated,

“What was scaring me was if we lost, I didn’t know how I’d play cricket again. This was such a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, a World Cup final at Lord’s. It felt like destiny and I was thinking: ‘If it doesn’t happen, I will have no motivation to pick up a cricket bat for a very long time’.”

He had the same feeling in his heart when England lost back-to-back matches to Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stage. The Rajasthan Royals player even discussed what was going through his mind before the last ball of the Super Over.

What's next?

England made history by winning the ICC World Cup at Lord’s and now they will lock horns with Ireland in a one-off Test match.

Also Read - England announce playing 11 for historic one-off test match against Ireland