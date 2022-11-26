"If you wish to take a break, take it in the IPL" - Aakash Chopra says Rohit Sharma should play ODIs consistently

Aakash Chopra feels Rohit Sharma should play international cricket consistently and take a break, if required, during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India are currently playing an ODI series against New Zealand with Shikhar Dhawan as their skipper in Rohit's absence. The regular Indian skipper will be back at the helm for the ODI series against Bangladesh next month.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked by a fan about his views on India having fielded a plethora of captains over the last 12 months, which hasn't been the case with other sides. He responded:

"It's a very legit point. I feel the time for experimentation is over. So Rohit Sharma, because I think he is our captain for the 2023 World Cup, should take minimal breaks now. If you wish to take a break, take it in the IPL."

Chopra highlighted that regular skippers have led their sides in the ODI series that have been played since the recently concluded T20 World Cup, elaborating:

"If we see Sri Lanka, they are also currently playing against Afghanistan, Dasun Shanaka is still their captain. We saw England recently - Jos Buttler was their captain, Australia did a little back and forth, but Pat Cummins was the captain in two of the three matches."

Jos Buttler and Pat Cummins captained England and Australia, respectively, in the three-match ODI series after the global T20 tournament.

Both skippers took a break in the second ODI, with Moeen Ali and Josh Hazlewood leading the sides in their absence.

"The captain and the coach have the entire responsibility of preparing a team" - Aakash Chopra

Shikhar Dhawan has captained India quite often in recent times.

Chopra pointed out that the onus is on the captain and the coach to build a side. He explained:

"Ultimately the captain and the coach have the entire responsibility of preparing a team. The more time you spend with someone, the more you come to know about their behavior, what makes them tick, what difficulties can come at what stage, and how you need to handle them."

The former Indian opener added that it is not ideal to have a stand-in skipper like Dhawan lead the side in four consecutive series. He stated:

"Shikhar Dhawan is the captain now. He was the captain against West Indies, Zimbabwe, at home against South Africa and New Zealand now, four consecutive series, and suddenly when you go to Bangladesh, he will not be the captain. When you have so many changes, the preparations are not proper."

Rohit missed the ODI series against West Indies, Zimbabwe and South Africa as the team management's emphasis was on the T20 World Cup. The Mumbai batter will now be expected to lead the 50-over side consistently if he is supposed to be India's skipper for the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil.

Poll : Should Rohit Sharma be India's skipper for the 2023 ODI World Cup? Yes No 0 votes