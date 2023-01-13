ILT20 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The first edition of the International League T20 (ILT20 2023) will begin tonight (Friday, January 13) in the United Arab Emirates. The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have initiated their own T20 league with the aim of taking cricket to the next level in the Gulf nation.

Six teams, namely MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, Desert Vipers, and Sharjah Warriors are a part of this competition. As the names would suggest, the Emirates, Abu Dhabi and Dubai franchises have the same owners as IPL teams Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals.

In terms of salaries for cricketers, ILT20 2023 already stands in the second position, only behind the IPL. Unlike the other T20 leagues in the world, the UAE T20 tournament is an international franchise competition, meaning the playing XIs of teams will consist of more foreigners than local players.

Several big names in world cricket like Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Colin Munro, Dwayne Bravo, Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Yusuf Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn and others are a part of this tournament.

ILT20 2023 telecast channel list in India

International League T20 will be broadcast live on the Zee network in India. Zee Cinema, Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Zest, Zee Thirai, Zee Bangla Cinema, &Pictures HD and &Flix will telecast the matches of this competition in India. Fans can stream the matches live on the Zee5 website and app as well.

Where to watch ILT20 2023 Opening Ceremony?

A grand opening ceremony will take place before the first match of the tournament tomorrow in Dubai. The opening ceremony will start at 5:30 PM Local Time (7:00 PM IST), while the match will start at 6:00 PM Local Time (7:30 PM IST).

Fans can watch the opening ceremony live on the Zee network as well. Indian rapper Badshah and American singer Jason Derulo will be the star attractions of the ceremony.

