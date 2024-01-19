ILT20 2024: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders complete player list ft. Sunil Narine and Andre Russell

The ILT20 saw the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders finish at the bottom of the table in the inaugural edition of the league in 2023.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders had a season to forget as they could manage to win just a solitary match throughout the inaugural season. They suffered eight defeats out of their 10 matches and were the worst-performing team in the tournament.

Come the second season of the ILT20, they will be keen to change their fortunes and put up a better display. Former West Indies all-rounder and global icon Sunil Narine will lead the side. The squad comprises other all-rounders, such as Andre Russell, David Willey, Ravi Bopara, Charith Asalanka and Imad Wasim. The all-rounders present in the squad appear to be the main strength of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have roped in Laurie Evans, Sam Hains and Michael Pepper for the 2024 edition. Further, they have added UAE’s Alishan Sharafu and Adithya Shetty to their squad. This adds to their batting depth with the likes of Russell, Bopara, Wasim and Joe Clarke already in the side. There is a good mix of youth and experience.

The inclusion of David Willey and Josh Little brings added variety to their pace attack. With the likes of Marchant De Lange, Jake Lintott and Ali Khan they seem to possess a potent fast-bowling unit.

The presence of such international superstars makes them look like a dangerous unit this time around. Moreover, there is a good mix of youth and experience on the side. The likes of Alishan Sharafu, Adithya Shetty, Ali Khan, and Matiullah Khan bring in the local flavor as well. They will be keen to step up and make a name for themselves in a star-studded line-up.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders begin their ILT20 2024 campaign against the Desert Vipers on Sunday, 21st January, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ahead of the 2024 season, here’s a look at the complete list of players for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad for ILT20 2024

Here is Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' complete list of players for the upcoming edition of the ILT20:

Sunil Narine (C), Joe Clarke, Marchant de Lange, Adhitya Shetty, Brandon McMullen, Ali Khan, Laurie Evans, Matiullah Khan, Jake Lintott, David Willey, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, Sabir Ali, Josh Little, Sam Hain, Charith Asalanka, Imad Wasim, Michael Pepper

