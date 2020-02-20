Imad Wasim believes team captains should be banned if caught ball-tampering in PSL

Wasim raised the issue in a pre-tournament meeting with match referee Roshan Mahanama

Pakistan’s premier all-rounder Imad Wasim has stated that he had raised the issue of ball-tampering in the pre-tournament meeting with match referee Roshan Mahanama.

Mahanama was apparently making it clear to all the captains present at the meeting how seriously grave issues of ball-tampering spot-fixing are taken at the highest level of cricket. This news comes in the day when the PCB suspended Umar Akmal pending an anti-corruption inquiry for failing to report a spot-fixing approach.

Wasim believes that teams and players who are caught tampering should be punished for the offence, and if reports are to be believed, the 31-year-old even name-dropped the likes of Wahab Riaz, Ravi Bopara, and Sohail Khan during the discussion with Mahanama.

"I even suggested at the meeting that if any team or players are caught doing this, their captain should be banned for the offence," Wasim said.

Wasim was also asked about his thoughts regarding the return of tainted batsman Sharjeel Khan, who will be back in action in the upcoming edition of the PSL after serving a two-and-a-half-year ban for spot-fixing.

"You can sense he is feeling the pressure and is constantly under the glare. But we are supporting him and we are confident he will come through. He has shown courage and is bravely facing the situation," he said.