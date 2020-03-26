'Important that we follow advice,' Sachin Tendulkar takes to Instagram to address major issue amidst lockdown

Indian government has ordered a 21-day complete lockdown amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak

Earlier Sachin has taken to Instagram several times, spreading informative videos about handwash, protocols etc.

Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to put forth an awareness message about the current lockdown. Amid the reports of several people violating doctor's orders, Tendulkar said that the government and the medical practitioners were the best judges at the moment and everyone should adhere to their advice.

Earlier in the week, several reports emerged of celebrities and sporting personalities violating the quarantine protocol.

Tendulkar addressing the same uploaded a video on Instagram stating,

"As we go through a tough phase, it is important that all of us cooperate with each other, there are reports of patients running away from the hospitals after being tested positive. Those who have been advised to follow home quarantine instructions are roaming outside. This will not help you or the community," he said.

He further added that the government and the health experts are working tirelessly and their advisory should be held paramount in these times.

"The government is working with health experts and only they can help you recover the best possible way. So it important that we all follow their advice," Tendulkar concluded.

