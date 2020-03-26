×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

'Important that we follow advice,' Sachin Tendulkar takes to Instagram to address major issue amidst lockdown

  • Indian government has ordered a 21-day complete lockdown amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak
  • Earlier Sachin has taken to Instagram several times, spreading informative videos about handwash, protocols etc.
Kingshuk Kusari
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 26 Mar 2020, 20:18 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram to put forth an awareness message about the current lockdown. Amid the reports of several people violating doctor's orders, Tendulkar said that the government and the medical practitioners were the best judges at the moment and everyone should adhere to their advice.

Earlier in the week, several reports emerged of celebrities and sporting personalities violating the quarantine protocol.


Tendulkar addressing the same uploaded a video on Instagram stating,

"As we go through a tough phase, it is important that all of us cooperate with each other, there are reports of patients running away from the hospitals after being tested positive. Those who have been advised to follow home quarantine instructions are roaming outside. This will not help you or the community," he said.

He further added that the government and the health experts are working tirelessly and their advisory should be held paramount in these times.

"The government is working with health experts and only they can help you recover the best possible way. So it important that we all follow their advice," Tendulkar concluded.

The Indian government has ordered a 21-day complete lockdown amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Earlier Sachin has taken to Instagram several times, spreading informative videos about how to maintain hygiene and protocols that need to be followed during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Published 26 Mar 2020, 20:18 IST
Sachin Tendulkar
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us