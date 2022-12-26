[In Pictures] Anushka Sharma and Jhulan Goswami at the wrap of Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma has completed shooting 'Chakda Xpress', a biopic on legendary India Women’s cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The former fast bowler was present for the wrap and fittingly gave the final clap to end the film shoot.

Goswami is regarded as one of the finest pace bowlers Indian women’s cricket has produced. Having made her debut in 2002, the 40-year-old went on to represent the country in 12 Tests, 204 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, claiming 355 international scalps in total.

On Tuesday, December 26, Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle to confirm that the shooting for Goswami’s biopic 'Chakda Xpress' has been completed.

While sharing a number of pictures from the wrap, Anushka Sharma also thanked the former cricketer for gracing the occasion with her presence. The actor posted the images on Instagram with the caption:

“It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! 💙🎬🏏.”

Anushka Sharma and Jhulan Goswami cut a cake to celebrate the wrap of Chakda Xpress.

Anushka Sharma also revealed that the movie, based on one of India’s most respected cricketers, will soon be out on the OTT platform Netflix.

The movie is set to release on Netflix.

Goswami retired from international cricket earlier this year after the tour of England, which ended in September.

Chakda Xpress will tell the story of Jhulan Goswami’s rise to becoming one of India’s greatest women cricketers.

The Indian women’s team gave a fond farewell to the veteran cricketer, thumping England 3-0 in the three-match ODI series.

The former cricketer gave the final clap to end the film shoot.

With 255 scalps, Goswami holds the record for having claimed the highest number of wickets in women’s ODIs.

What Jhulan Goswami said about her retirement

Sharing an emotional farewell note on social media after her retirement, Goswami described her journey in the game as the most satisfying, exhilarating, and thrilling. Taking to her official Twitter handle, she posted:

"To my cricket family and beyond. So, the day has finally arrived! Like every journey has an end, my cricket journey of over 20 years ends today as I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket.

"As Ernest Hemingway said, "it's good to have an end to journey towards, but it is the journey that matters in the end'. For me, this journey has been the most satisfying. It has been exhilarating, thrilling to say the least, adventurous. I have had the honour of donning the India jersey for over two decades and serving my country at the best of my abilities."

Among many honors, Goswami was named ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2007. She won the Arjuna Award in 2010 and the Padma Shri in 2012.

