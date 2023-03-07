[In Pictures] "Rang, pichkari, aur yaari" - Mumbai Indians cricketers celebrate Holi

Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketers were seen celebrating Holi on Tuesday, March 7, amid the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 in Mumbai.

The franchise shared on social media a collage of pictures where players and support staff were spotted coming together to celebrate the festival of colors. Cricketers had different shades of colors on their bodies and faces and seemed to enjoy the session.

Mumbai Indians captioned their Instagram post:

"Rang, pichkari, aur yaari - #HappyHoli, Paltan! 💙 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AaliRe #wpl2023 #womenscricket."

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have made a superb start to their WPL 2023 campaign, having won their first two matches. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. humbled Gujarat Giants (GG) by 143 runs in the tournament opener on Saturday, before beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets on Monday, March 6.

With four points from two games, the mood in the MI camp is light and was reflected in the picture from their Holi celebrations amid the ongoing tournament.

"We bowled better in the first game than today" - Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after beating RCB

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reckoned that they were a better bowling unit in the first game than they were on Saturday against Bangalore. Despite that, she credited the bowlers for restricting RCB to a low score, which was easily chased down with 34 balls to spare.

"I think batting was the same, we bowled better in the first game than today, but we did well to restrict them to a small score," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We just backed ourselves to chase, everyone in the team are just happy to do it their way and they're enjoying themselves."

Mumbai will hope to keep their winning run going when they lock horns with the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Thursday, March 9.

