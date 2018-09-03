Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

In stats: Most Test runs by an Indian captain in a away series

Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.66K   //    03 Sep 2018, 00:33 IST

Playing away is always challenging when it comes to cricket. Winning overseas is even more challenging. For any team to be formidable, a right combination of solid batsmen and attacking bowlers is required. But, the most important role is of the captain of the team. If the leader leads from the front, it sends a strong message to other players to play tough. Setting an example for their teams, here is the list of Indian captains who have scored most Test runs on an away tour.

#5 Mohammad Azharuddin, England, 1990

Mohammed Azharuddin of India
Mohammed Azharuddin, Indian Skipper, India tour of England 1990

India toured England in 1990, with a quite younger team as compared to their previous successful tour of 1986. India had won the Test series in 1986 2-0 but hadn't won a single away Test since then. With the likes of Gavaskar and Amarnath long retired, the batting responsibility was on the then Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin and the 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar.

The first Test was at Lord's. In a Test match which is known for Graham Gooch's 333, Azhar scored a brilliant hundred in the first innings and topped the Indian scorecard. With India facing the threat of follow-on, he played attacking shots, against a quality bowling unit and completed his century off just 87 balls. He topped the Indian scorecard with his score of 121. In the second innings, he scored a fighting 37 runs as India lost the match by 247 runs. But, had it not been for Azhar's innings, the defeat would have been quite worse.

Moving on to Manchester, Azhar scored 179 in the first Innings, leading India from the front. An innings full of compassion, grit, class, was however followed by a poor 11 in the second innings. In the third Test at Oval, Azhar scored a solid knock of 79, followed by the centuries of Ravi Shastri and Kapil Dev. India was able to draw this Test, however, losing the series 1-0.

In the 5 innings of the three Tests, Azhar scored 426 runs with 2 centuries and 1 fifty. He averaged 85 in the series and was India's leading run-scorer. Later on, that year, he went on to become the Wisden cricketer of the year.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rahul Dravid Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Records India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
Aatam Gajjar
CONTRIBUTOR
Respect the Tests, Adore the ODIs, Enjoy the T20s | Cricket Geek | Engineer | VK18 | RF | SCG99 | Leo10
Stats: Virat Kohli overtakes Ganguly for most Test runs...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Indian Batsmen with Most Runs In England
RELATED STORY
Fate enjoyed by Indian Captains in Test series in England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 highest successful chases by...
RELATED STORY
4 times when India came from behind to win a Test series
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 3 Indian batting records that...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs against England
RELATED STORY
4 Indian Players who can ensure an Indian Test Series...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Reasons Why India will make a...
RELATED STORY
5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us